Two Including Banker Held For Providing Bank Account To Cybercriminals

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, Oct 19 (IANS) A team of the cell of Gurugram has arrested two accused including an official of a for allegedly providing bank accounts to cybercriminals.

Priyanshu Diwan, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Cybercrime), said that the arrested accused have been identified as Rohit Sharma, a native of district Eta in Uttar Pradesh, and Vishwas Kumar, native of district Farrukhabad in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police, a man filed a complaint at the Cyber Crime Police Station East in June 2024, that he was duped Rs 1.20 crore in the name of investing in the stock market.

During the probe, Inspector Naveen Kumar, SHO of the said police station arrested the suspects on Friday for the alleged involvement in the crime from Gurugram.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that Vishwas Kumar was working as deputy manager in Punjab National Bank's Kashjung branch.

"The bank account used in the fraud was in the name of accused Rohit Sharma. This bank account was opened by Rohit and accused Vishwas Kumar in collusion in the name of a firm at a false address, then the same bank account was made available by accused Rohit Sharma to another accused for cyber fraud for Rs 1 lakh," Sandeep Kumar, a spokesperson of the Gurugram Police said.

Till now a total of eight accused have been arrested by the police team in this case.

"The accused have been taken on police remand for further proceedings.

So far, the Gurugram police have arrested 20 bank officials within six months who were allegedly involved in cyber fraud," Kumar said.