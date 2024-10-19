(MENAFN) The Russian of Defense has announced that a missile strike has successfully incapacitated a Ukrainian facility involved in the production and repair of armored vehicles, located in the port city of Nikolaev. This information was reported on Wednesday, highlighting the ongoing tensions and military operations in the region.



In a statement, the Russian military released footage depicting five missiles targeting the same location during the night. The strikes appeared to focus on an industrial zone adjacent to the port of Nikolaev, a strategically significant city situated along the Southern Bug river, approximately 60 kilometers from the Black Sea.



According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the missile attacks specifically targeted five workshops within the facility, resulting in the destruction of ten pieces of heavy weaponry. Among the destroyed assets were six tanks, indicating a significant blow to Ukraine’s military capabilities.



In response, the regional branch of the Ukrainian emergency services confirmed that an "infrastructure object" had sustained damage from a Russian missile strike overnight. However, Ukrainian officials have refrained from providing further specifics regarding the incident, leaving some details about the strike unverified.



This attack comes on the heels of earlier strikes by the Russian Defense Ministry, which included a missile assault on a port in the Odessa region. The Russian military claimed this particular operation targeted a vessel unloading weapons it had transported from Europe. Media reports identified the ship as the Paresa, operated by the Greek firm AK Shipping, which asserted that the vessel was not carrying military cargo but was contracted to transport grain from Ukraine for Swiss clients.



As the conflict continues to escalate, such military actions underscore the volatile situation in Ukraine, where both sides are engaged in an ongoing struggle for control and resources.

MENAFN19102024000045015687ID1108796900