China Aquarium's 'Fake' Whale Shark Flops With Angry Visitors

Beijing: Visitors to a new aquarium in China were left furious this week after discovering one of its top aquatic stars was a robot, despite it being marketed as such.

Xiaomeisha Ocean World in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, opened on October 1 but was quickly slammed for its high prices, long queues, and poor conditions for its marine life.

Much of the criticism, however, centred on the park's star attraction: a "mechanised whale shark".

Photos of the shark showed joints in the body where parts of the robot had been joined together.

On the review platform Dazhong Dianping, users flooded the aquarium's page with negative comments.

"I'm speechless about the fake whale shark. I really want to report and ban this place," one visitor wrote.

"Why are they using fake props as fish?" read another review.

"Are they trying to trick children?"

The park, which charges around 240 yuan ($34) for adult tickets, has a rating of just 2.9 out of 5 stars on the popular review platform.

Many social media users posted under the hashtag "Netizens complain about spending hundreds of yuan at Xiaomeisha Sea World to see fake fish".

In response, the park said that whale sharks are not allowed to be traded and keeping a real one in captivity would be cruel, while the robot was meant to raise awareness for protecting the species, local media reported.

Inside the park, a sign introducing the robot shark read that it intended to "inspire everyone to understand the animals and their environment" and "with the aim of protecting the ecological environment".

Local media reported over 100,000 people visited the park during a seven-day national holiday in the first week of October.

This is not the first time an animal park in China has drawn attention for using fakes.

In May, Taizhou Zoo in coastal Jiangsu province went viral after it dyed two Chow Chow dogs black and white to make them resemble pandas.

A zoo in Shanwei, Guangdong, admitted to the same stunt last month.

And last year, Hangzhou Zoo in east China's Zhejiang province was forced to deny that a sun bear was a human in a costume after a video of the bear standing on its hind legs aroused suspicion online.