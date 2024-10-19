NATO Secretary General reaffirms alliance's commitment to providing substantial military aid to Ukraine

(MENAFN) Secretary General Mark Rutte has reaffirmed the alliance's commitment to providing substantial military aid to Ukraine as it continues its fight against Russia. Speaking at a joint press conference with Latvian Prime Evika Silina in Brussels on Wednesday, Rutte outlined the bloc's strategy, emphasizing the importance of preventing Russian President Vladimir from achieving his objectives in Ukraine.



“This is unacceptable,” Rutte stated, underscoring that the principles of international must be upheld in the modern world. He argued that in 2022, 2023, and 2024, the notion of one country invading another is a relic of the past, indicating that the global community has moved beyond such acts of aggression.



The NATO chief reiterated that the alliance would maintain its robust military support for Ukraine to ensure the country is capable of defending itself. He expressed confidence that the ongoing assistance would empower Ukraine to resist Russian advances, stating, “Putin will not get his way.” Rutte emphasized that it is vital for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his team to engage in any future discussions with Russia from a position of strength, enhancing their leverage in negotiations.



Prime Minister Silina echoed Rutte's sentiments, affirming Latvia's ongoing support for Ukraine. She declared that as a NATO member, Latvia would provide whatever resources are necessary to ensure that Ukraine retains the autonomy to determine the outcome of the conflict.



While acknowledging that Russia has made some advances on the battlefield, Rutte downplayed these developments by highlighting the significant costs incurred by Moscow in pursuing its military objectives. This acknowledgment serves to frame the narrative that despite any territorial gains, the strain on Russian resources is substantial.



As NATO continues to navigate its role in the Ukraine conflict, the alliance's commitment to supporting Ukraine remains steadfast, signaling a unified stance against aggression and a dedication to the principles of sovereignty and self-determination in the region.

