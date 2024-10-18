Kavi Sammelan Enthralls Audience At 10Th Global Literary Festival Noida 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India – October 2024: The 10th Global Literary Festival Noida 2024 witnessed a heartwarming Kavi Sammelan at Marwah Studios, City Noida. Poetry lovers from all over the world gathered to celebrate the art of poetry, which is known to leave a lasting impact on the audience. The event was organized by the Asian Academy of Arts and supported by AAFT University, the Writers Association of India, and the International Chamber of and Entertainment (ICMEI).



Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Chancellor of AAFT University and Festival President, inaugurated the session, highlighting the significance of poetry.“Poetry is the best way to express yourself. The impact of poetry lasts forever. The previous generations believed that poetry was more effective in delivering social messages than prose,” said Dr. Marwah, emphasizing the timeless nature of poetic expression.



The Kavi Sammelan featured some of the most renowned poets in India, each presenting their captivating verses that left the audience mesmerized. Notable poets like Dr. Rama Singh, Dr. Chetan Anand, Nisha Bhargava, Anita Verma, Apurva Gaurav Bikram Shah, Dr. Buddhinath Mishra, and B.L. Gaur took the stage and presented their poetry on various themes, touching the hearts of everyone present.



The event was appreciated by all attendees, as the poets brought to life the emotional and intellectual depth that only poetry can deliver. Their words resonated with the audience, sparking both reflection and admiration. Festival Director Sushil Bharti appreciated and thanked everyone for their participation.



The session, like every other activity at the Global Literary Festival, exemplified the festival's goal of fostering cultural exchange and promoting the beauty of literature and the arts.



