Biden: No Consensus On Long-Range Weapons For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. President Joe Biden called on partners to continue supporting Ukraine in the fight against the Russian invasion in the conditions of a "tough winter", at the same time admitting that partners are yet to reach a consensus on the provision of long-range weapons.

Biden addressed the issue during a visit to Germany, Ukrinform reports citing Reuters .

"As Ukraine faces a tough winter, we must, we must sustain our resolve," Biden said in a statement. "And I know the cost is heavy, but make no mistake, it bears in comparison to the cost of living in a world where aggression prevails, where large states attack and bully smaller ones simply because they can.

Before his departure from Germany, Biden told reporters there was no consensus among partners regarding the provision of long-range weapons to Ukraine for strikes on military targets inside Russia.

, Macron, Scholz, Starmer talk Victory Plan, aid to Ukrain

"Right now, there's no consensus for long-range weapons," the head of the White House stated.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron joined the leaders of the United States and Germany in the afternoon for talks focused mainly on Russia's war against Ukraine.

The parties discussed how to accelerate their support to Ukraine, Starmer told reporters after the meeting. As Ukraine is facing a challengin winter, it is important to reiterate support, the prime minister stressed.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the main topics of Biden's negotiations in Berlin included Ukraine's Victory Plan, continued support for the embattled nation, and the use of frozen Russian assets.

Photo: White House