Baba Siddique News: Probe Reveals Shooters, Conspirators Shared Images, Info Through Snapchat
Date
10/18/2024 8:53:43 PM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Baba Siddique murder case: Mumbai Police revealed that a picture of Baba Siddique's son Zeeshan Siddique was discovered on the accused's phone in the Baba Siddique murder case. The image was shared through Snapchat. Mumbai police said,“Investigation revealed that the shooters and conspirators used Snapchat to share information."
More details awaited.....
MENAFN18102024007365015876ID1108796681
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.