Baba Siddique News: Probe Reveals Shooters, Conspirators Shared Images, Info Through Snapchat

10/18/2024 8:53:43 PM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Baba Siddique murder case: Mumbai Police revealed that a picture of Baba Siddique's son Zeeshan Siddique was discovered on the accused's phone in the Baba Siddique murder case. The image was shared through Snapchat. Mumbai police said,“Investigation revealed that the shooters and conspirators used Snapchat to share information."

More details awaited.....


Live Mint

