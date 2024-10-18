James Frazee: Searching For Sara A Riveting Sequel Of Love, Mystery, And Survival, Presented By Atticus Publishing

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

“Alex and Leslie's Relationship Faces Its Ultimate Test in This Gripping Tale of Intrigue and Danger”

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Atticus Publishing is excited to announce the release of Searching for Sara by award-winning author James Frazee. This thrilling sequel to The Mosquito Bites delves deeper into the lives of Alex and Leslie as they become entangled in a mystery that threatens not only their relationship but their very lives. Searching for Sara is now available for purchase through major online booksellers.Searching for Sara picks up where The Mosquito Bites left off. Alex and Leslie, who fell for each other in the previous novel, find themselves embroiled in a decade-old mystery sparked by a cryptic five-word note. As they attempt to unravel the puzzle, they realize they are being stalked by a killer they thought was safely behind bars. With each twist, their chances of survival dwindle, testing both their resilience and their love.Frazee masterfully combines suspense with emotional depth, forcing the characters to confront whether this journey will strengthen their bond or tear them apart. Searching for Sara delivers high stakes, romance, and a gripping mystery that will keep readers on edge until the very last page.James Frazee is a retired professional with diverse talents, including cooking, bridge, and writing. Raised in the Midwest, he earned his Doctorate from Purdue University and now resides in New York City. Since retiring, he has written four books and serves as an adjunct professor at the City University of New York (CUNY). In 2023, Frazee was honored with the Distinguished Alumni Award from the University of Minnesota. He also volunteers at a local church, serving meals to those in need.Frazee's other works include Beginning Bridge by the Numbers and Quick and Healthy Recipes from the Store.Frazee's inspiration for Searching for Sara came from his desire to further explore the evolving relationship between Alex and Leslie, the protagonists of The Mosquito Bites. Drawing on his early career in the chemical industry, Frazee adds new dimensions to their story, testing their love against a decade-old mystery. "I wanted to see how this adventure would affect their bond," Frazee explains. "Would it bring them closer or drive them apart? That's what inspired me to write Searching for Sara."Frazee discusses his writing journey and the themes of his latest novel in a recent interview on The Spotlight Network with Logan Crawford. Watch the full interview in the embedded video below.At its heart, Searching for Sara explores how love can be both a source of strength and a potential downfall. As Alex and Leslie navigate their increasingly dangerous situation, they must decide whether their love will help them survive or tear them apart. Frazee's novel examines the pressures relationships face in times of crisis and how love can either fortify or unravel under intense strain.Searching for Sara is now available for purchase at major online sellers. Readers looking for a suspenseful mystery with deep emotional stakes won't want to miss this gripping new release.For more information about James Frazee and his works, visit .

Searching for Sara: A Mystery Novel by James R. Frazee on Spotlight TV with Logan Crawford

