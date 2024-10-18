Proxy War Fears Grow With ATMIS Handover Of Critical Kuday Base In Somalia

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) has handed over its sixth military base to Somali security forces, marking a significant step in its phased withdrawal from the country.



This transfer of the Kuday base in the Lower Juba region highlights the growing capabilities of Somali forces but also raises concerns about potential power vacuums and proxy conflicts in the region.



ATMIS has been gradually reducing its troop presence in Somalia. The plan is to complete the withdrawal by the end of 2024.



The mission has already cut 2,000 personnel as part of its third phase of drawdown, approved by the United Nations and the African Union.



This retreat, while signaling progress in Somalia's security sector, also opens the door for increased regional competition and potential proxy wars.







The Horn of Africa has become a hotbed of geopolitical tensions, with Egypt and Ethiopia at the forefront of this rivalry. Egypt's military cooperation agreement with Somalia and plans to deploy troops have raised concerns in Ethiopia.



These moves are viewed as a direct response to Ethiopia's port deal with the self-declared republic of Somaliland. Somalia considers this deal a violation of its sovereignty.

Regional Power Dynamics

As ATMIS withdraws, the risk of proxy conflicts between regional powers increases. Egypt may support factions within Somalia to counter Ethiopian influence, while Ethiopia could seek to maintain its presence through allied groups.



Other regional actors, such as Eritre , might also vie for influence in the power vacuum left by ATMIS. The potential for proxy wars extends beyond Somalia 's borders.



Sudan, aligned with Egypt on issues like the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam , could become another arena for conflict. Egypt's enhanced security cooperation with Sudan includes military support and joint exercises.



This development adds another layer of complexity to the regional dynamics. Ethiopia's internal instability further complicates the situation.



The country faces active conflicts in several regions, creating opportunities for external actors to support proxy forces against the Ethiopian government. Egypt and Somalia have already hinted at the possibility of using such tactics.

The Withdrawal of ATMIS Force

The withdrawal of ATMIS forces from bases like Kuday, which has been held by Kenyan Defense Forces since 2015, underscores the changing security landscape.



These bases have played crucial roles in protecting strategic areas and combating militant groups like Al-Shabaab. The ability of Somali forces to maintain security in these areas will be critical. This will help prevent the resurgence of extremist groups.



To de-escalate tensions, regional powers must reconsider their strategies. Ethiopia could explore sea access through Somaliland without formal recognition, potentially easing tensions with Somalia.



Egypt, for its part, could limit its direct involvement in the Horn of Africa and address its concerns about Ethiopia's dam project through diplomatic channels.



The African Union and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development have crucial roles in mediating these conflicts. They ensure that regional issues are addressed by the states themselves.



Wise decision-making is essential to calm tensions and prevent the spillover effects that could destabilize the entire region. As ATMIS continues its withdrawal, the international community must remain vigilant.



Supporting Somalia's stability and encouraging dialogue between regional powers will be crucial. This approach will help prevent the Horn of Africa from becoming a battleground for proxy wars.



The coming months will be critical in determining whether the region can navigate these challenges. Success in this regard could lead to greater stability and cooperation.

