Explosions Occurred In Odesa - Media

12/13/2024 7:18:03 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Explosions were heard during an air raid in Odesa, and the military warned of air defense.

The explosions were reported by Suspilne , Ukrinform reports.

“Explosions were heard in Odesa,” the post says.

Earlier, the Air Force of the armed forces of Ukraine warned residents of Odesa region about the possible operation of air defense against a reconnaissance drone.

Read also: President: We need more capabilities to shoot down Shaheds, missile s flying at Ukraine

Soon after, the threat was declared over in the region.

As reported, an air alert was declared in the capital and a number of regions due to the threat of enemy attack drones.

The photo is illustrative

UkrinForm

