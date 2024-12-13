Explosions Occurred In Odesa - Media
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Explosions were heard during an air raid in Odesa, and the military warned of air defense.
The explosions were reported by Suspilne , Ukrinform reports.
“Explosions were heard in Odesa,” the post says.
Earlier, the Air Force of the armed forces of Ukraine warned residents of Odesa region about the possible operation of air defense against a reconnaissance drone.
Soon after, the threat was declared over in the region.
As reported, an air alert was declared in the capital and a number of regions due to the threat of enemy attack drones.
