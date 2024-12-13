Drapatyi Announces Overhaul Of Recruitment And Training In Ukrainian Ground Forces

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Ground Forces are beginning to undergo fundamental reforms in recruitment, military training, integration, combat management, digitalization, logistics, and social support systems.

That's according to Commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, Major General Mykhailo Drapatyi, Ukrinform reports, citing the Ground Forces' press service .

"The Ground Forces of the Ukrainian must become high-tech, flexible, and adaptive - elite! People, technology, and transparent management are our focus," Drapatyi said.

In the field of military training, the reforms will include modernizing training programs and centers, utilizing advanced simulators, and integrating cutting-edge technologies.

"The skills of our foundation - the infantryman - must be practical and applied, free of unnecessary theory. The sergeant corps, armed with combat experience, will become the key bearers of this knowledge," Drapatyi said.

He emphasized that the principles of military leadership and technological expertise are critical to managing the chaos of battle, a key goal of these reforms.

A new corruption-free recruitment model will be introduced, alongside an overhaul of social support systems to ensure soldiers feel cared for from their first day of service to civilian reintegration after discharge.

Drapatyi also stressed the importance of equipping infantry soldiers with a technological edge to outmatch the enemy. Digitalization and organizational changes will improve the administrative apparatus's agility and efficiency, with initial reforms focusing on logistics and military training, crucial for the army's combat readiness.

"Today, the Ground Forces need change, fresh energy from soldiers, and a modern approach to developing their capabilities. No matter how challenging the task, we cannot afford to delay. The Ukrainian people and every soldier who has joined the Armed Forces have already begun building the army of the future. Our mission is to secure a double victory: defeating the enemy and overcoming the obstacles that have hindered the army's transformation," Drapatyi said.

The reforms, fully supported by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, will be implemented in collaboration with the General Staff, the Ministry of Defense, and civil society, including volunteers and charitable organizations, Drapatyi said.