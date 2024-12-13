Snoopy Museum Tokyo Ready To Celebrate Peanuts 75Th Anniversary

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Washington Post

The Snoopy Museum Tokyo is ready for 2025 - the 75th anniversary year of Charles Schulz's Peanuts comic strip. The museum, which features original and reproduced comic strips, vintage merchandise, and animation, has recently been renovated.

The Peanuts comic strips depict the daily life of one of the most popular characters - Snoopy - the beagle's owner, Charlie Brown, and his friends.

Cartoonist Schulz (1922-2000) started the series in an American newspaper in 1950, and continued to draw it for about 18,000 days, until December 1999.

He did all of this work alone, without an assistant. The strip's appeal lies in its unique characters and its many thought-provoking lines of dialogue, which sometimes seem to have a philosophical depth.



"Peanuts" continues to be loved around the world.

The Snoopy Museum Tokyo is the world's only satellite of the Charles M. Schulz Museum in Santa Rosa, California.

In 2016, the Snoopy Museum opened its doors in Roppongi, Tokyo. After it closed, the new museum opened in Tokyo's Machida in 2019.

The main attraction is the Snoopy Room, which features a giant Snoopy statue about 8 meters long. There are also other exhibits, such as Snoopy's house, which is large enough to enter, allowing visitors to immerse themselves in the world of the work while having fun.

A statue of Snoopy with his mouth wide open at the entrance of the museum was added when it was renovated in February this year.

The museum has opened the Snoopy Wonder Room, which displays more than 1,000 Snoopy items, including stuffed toys and clothes donated by fans.

In the Snoopy Room, visitors can enjoy a show with images and lights, as well as other fun features.

The museum is also decorated with a Christmas tree in the lobby and wreaths for the Christmas season. Visitors can experience the seasonal atmosphere.

The museum's Holiday exhibition continues through March 2 next year and features about 45 original "Peanuts” drawings depicting holidays and celebrations, such as Christmas and New Year.

Peanuts and all related titles, logos and characters are trademarks of Peanuts Worldwide LLC 2024 Peanuts Worldwide LLC.