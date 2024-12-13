Inauguration Of CMA Terminals Khalifa Port Boosts The Port's Total Container Capacity By 23% To Almost 10M Teus

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)



With the new CMA CGM Terminal, Khalifa becomes the regional hub headquarters for three of world's top five companies

CMA Terminals Khalifa Port will play a vital role in enhancing UAE inland and maritime connectivity

The sustainably designed container terminal is operated under a 35-year concession by a joint venture between CMA CGM & AD Group The completed phase 1 of CMA Terminals Khalifa Port cost AED 3.1 billion (USD 845 million), and adds 1.8 million TEUs capacity to Khalifa Port

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: AD Ports Group (ADPORTS:ADX), an enabler of integrated trade, transport and logistics solutions announced the inauguration of CMA Terminals Khalifa Port, a state-of-the-art, AED 3.1 billion (USD 845 million) container terminal by His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council.

The inauguration is a major milestone in the development of Khalifa Port, AD Ports Group's flagship port. The world-class container, ro-ro, and multipurpose port facility opened in December 2012, and in just 12 years has expanded to become one of the world's fastest-growing, most efficient commercial ports.

CMA Terminals Khalifa Port, managed by a joint venture between the CMA CGM Group's subsidiary CMA Terminals (70%) and AD Ports Group (30%), showcases advanced port infrastructure, including automated gates and integrated systems that enhance efficiency and sustainability. The facility offers shore-power for vessels to limit emissions, several solar panels areas contributing to the energy mix of the terminal operations and includes the region's first net zero carbon administration building, which is powered by renewable energy sources. The building won the Net Zero Building Project of the Year Award in 2022 from the MENA Green Building Awards.





The addition of the CMA CGM facility increases Khalifa Port's annual container capacity by 23% to almost 10 million TEUs (Twenty Foot Equivalent Units). The new terminal is ready for rail connectivity and will significantly enhance Khalifa Port's position as a major gateway for the region. The design of the new facility incorporates sustainability principles into the construction which support the UAE's wider targets for building the circular economy, recycling construction and reducing operational waste.

The new facility includes eight advanced Ship to Shore (STS) cranes, and 20 Electric Rubber Tyred Gantry (e-RTG) cranes, which enhances Khalifa Port's reputation as one of the world's most technologically advanced commercial ports, underscoring Abu Dhabi's role in driving the future of sustainable and smart trade.

said:“The inauguration of CMA Terminals Khalifa Port, highlights the UAE as a premier investment destination and solidifies its position as a key partner for global players. The new terminal will boost trade flows and foster long-term economic growth in Abu Dhabi and the UAE.”

, said:“The inauguration of our new container terminal is a major step in the development of Khalifa Port, consolidating Abu Dhabi's position as a global trade hub. This strategic infrastructure will boost shipping and logistics activities across the region. Together with our partner AD Ports Group, we are pleased to deliver a modern terminal with a strong focus on innovation and sustainability.”

said:“CMA Terminals Khalifa Port will significantly boost Abu Dhabi's connectivity, reinforcing its vital role on the global trade map and contributing to local economic diversification in line with the vision of our leadership. This new facility places AD Ports Group firmly in the ranks of the world's leading global port operators. We look forward to a long, mutually beneficial partnership with CMA CGM that brings long-term economic benefits to the UAE and Abu Dhabi, as we work together to build a sustainable global transport future.”

The inauguration of CMA Terminals Khalifa Port marks the completion of Phase 1 of the new terminal project for CMA CGM, with the opening of an initial quay wall of 800 metres 18.5 metres of depth, and 8 STS Cranes adding a total capacity of 1.8 million TEUs (Twenty Foot Equivalent Units) to Khalifa Port.

With the opening of the new CMA CGM facility, Khalifa Port has reached a new stage as one of the region's leading port trade hubs. Khalifa Port now extends over 6.3 km2, with 41 quay cranes, 159 yard cranes, 11.7 km of quay wall and 3.8 km of breakwater length.