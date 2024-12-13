President: We Need More Capabilities To Shoot Down Shaheds, Missiles Flying At Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine needs more capabilities to shoot down all Russian“terrorist garbage” such as the Shahed and missiles flying at the Ukrainian state.

The head of the Ukrainian state said this in an evening address following the first meeting of the Technological Council, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“It was the issue of greater strength for air defense that was discussed at this Technological Council. It was about protection against missiles, against the Shahed. We need even more capabilities to shoot down all this garbage. Not only representatives of the army and the Security and Intelligence Forces took part in the meeting, but also weapons manufacturers, scientists, people who know exactly what technological things can be done,” Zelensky said.

The President reminded that the Ukrainian authorities are already expecting specific decisions at the next meeting in this format.

“We will also involve other representatives of the defense industry, and we must also involve people who have long been helping the army become more technologically advanced, from the volunteer community. And technology should be the answer to some of the key questions about the effectiveness of our units in combat operations,” Zelensky said.

In his opinion, the more technology there is, the more lives are saved.

“I am grateful to everyone who helps us bring peace closer,” Zelensky said.

As reported, Zelensky held the first meeting of the Technology Counci on Friday.