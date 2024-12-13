Arab League Condemns Israeli Incursions Into Syrian Buffer Zone

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) CAIRO, Dec 14 (NNN-MENA) – The Arab League (AL), has adopted a resolution, condemning Israel's military incursions into the Syrian buffer zone and adjacent positions, after an Egypt-initiated emergency meeting, announced Egypt's Foreign Ministry, yesterday.

The emergency meeting was held Thursday, to formulate a unified Arab position, on expanded Israeli in the annexed Golan Heights, which the AL described as a flagrant violation of the 1974 disengagement agreement, the said in a statement.

The AL emphasised that, the disengagement agreement remains effective as per UN Security Council Resolution 350, unaffected by Syria's political upheaval, the statement added.

It urged international pressure on Israel, to comply with UN Resolution 497 in 1981, which states that the Israeli exercise of sovereign rights in the Golan Heights is“null and void.” The Cairo-based pan-Arab organisation also demanded Israeli withdrawal from occupied Syrian territory.

Since the downfall of former Syrian President, Bashar al-Assad's government last Sunday, Israel has significantly increased airstrikes across Syria, along with ground operations targeting Syrian critical military infrastructure. In addition, Israel declared the 1974 UN-monitored disengagement agreement with Syria defunct, following the end of al-Assad's rule, and its military then crossed into the demilitarised buffer zone, established under the agreement, seizing border areas.– NNN-MENA

