10 Lakh People To Be Benefitted In 12 Days Of Development Program: Assam CM

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, Dec 13 (IANS) Assam Chief Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said that at least 10 lakh people are set to benefit from the state government's“12 days of development program”.

Speaking at an occasion in Jorhat, Sarma said:“Multiple departments, including Revenue and Disaster Management, Finance, and Industries & Commerce and Public Enterprises, are poised to roll out a range of initiatives that will directly benefit millions of people across the state in the near future. More than 10 lakh families in Assam are expected to be positively impacted by these measures as part of the ongoing '12 Days of Development' program.”

He elaborated on the government's microfinance relief scheme aimed at assisting women, noting that the administration has issued No-Due Certificates, which will enable them to access loans from banks.

He also revealed that the government plans to extend additional financial support, with a provision of Rs. 15,000 in 2026, and affirmed that further efforts would be made to help these women secure larger loans from financial institutions.

Sarma highlighted that as part of the“12 Days of Development” initiative, the Education Department has initiated three important schemes to provide substantial benefits to students.

He stated that under the Banikanta Kakati Merit Award, girl students who secure a first division in the Higher Secondary Examination and boy students who attain 75 per cent or higher marks, would be awarded scooters.

As part of the Anundoram Borooah Award, students achieving 75 per cent marks or more in HSLC exams would be given cash prizes through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), amounting to approximately Rs 12,500 each, he added.

He also said that more than three lakh students enrolled in Class 9 would receive bicycles under the Chief Minister's Special Scheme.

Sarma launched the ceremonial distribution of no dues certificate under the Assam Microfinance Incentive and Relief Scheme to borrowers amounting to Rs 223.30 crore, officials said.

Moreover, under the Revenue and Disaster Management Department, Sarma also disbursed Rs 35.337 crore to 6,86,487 families.

On the other hand, the Chief Minister presented seed capital under the Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises Scheme. Under the scheme, 6490 members of SHGs amounting to Rs. 21.90 crore have been given.