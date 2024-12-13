G7 Leaders Call For Peaceful, Inclusive Transition Process In Syria

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Xinhua

Rome: The Group of Seven (G7) leaders on Friday called for a peaceful transition in Syria following the recent fall of the Bashar al-Assad government.

After a virtual meeting chaired by Italy's presidency, the G7 expressed hope that the end of the al-Assad would open a peaceful and orderly transition through the definition of "an inclusive process."

The group had already issued a statement the previous day, in which they called for respect for Syria's sovereignty, and reiterated their support for the UN Disengagement Observer Force monitoring the Golan Heights between Israel and Syria.



"We ... lend our full support for an inclusive Syrian-led and Syrian-owned political transition process in the spirit of the principles of UN Security Council Resolution 2254," said the statement.

Under the above framework, G7 is ready to favour a transition process that leads to "credible, inclusive, and non-sectarian governance that ensures respect for the rule of law, universal human rights, including women's rights, the protection of all Syrians, including religious and ethnic minorities, transparency and accountability."

The G7 group comprises Canada, United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, and Japan. The presidency rotates annually, and the Italian government serving in 2024 will hand over to the Canadian presidency by the end of the month.