Budanov Meets With Ukrainian Academics To Discuss Development Of Advanced Weapon Systems In Ukraine

As reported by Ukrinform, this information was provided by the press service of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (HUR).

"The Head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov, held a working meeting with the President and the First Vice President of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine, Anatolii Zahorodnii and Volodymyr Horbulin. They discussed current national security issues, specifically the creation and production of advanced weapon systems. They exchanged views on potential solutions aimed at strengthening the country's defense capabilities," the statement reads.

As noted, the participants of the meeting agreed to deepen collaboration for the development of satellite and unmanned systems and technologies.

"Today, we must respond to challenges as well as anticipate them. This requires innovation, clear planning, the expertise, and potential of the country's best strategists and scientists. No matter how difficult it may be, we are obligated to support and develop our science because it is of fundamental importance for the defense and development of Ukraine," the press service quotes Budanov as saying.

The meeting with academics Volodymyr Horbulin and Anatolii Zahorodnii was an important step toward strengthening Ukraine in its confrontation with the aggressor state, Russia, the HUR statement notes.

