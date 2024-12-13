Kyiv, Number Of Regions Are On Alert, Air Defense Is In Operation
12/13/2024 7:18:04 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An air alert has been declared in the capital and a number of regions due to the threat of enemy attack drones.
This was reported by Ukrinform with reference to the air alert map .
“Threat of UAVs for the capital! Take cover!” - Serhiy Popko, the head of the Kyiv CMA, wrote on Telegram .
Meanwhile, the Kyiv Regional Military Administration informed about the work of air defense in the region:“A UAV was spotted in the airspace. Air defense forces are working on targets”.
Citizens are urged to take care of their own safety, and not to record or post the work of our defenders online.
As reported, on the evening of December 13, Russia launched a new Shaheds attack against Ukraine.
