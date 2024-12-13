President Awarded 25 Defenders, Two Posthumously

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Volodymyr Zelensky awarded 25 defenders with state awards, two of them posthumously.

This is stated in Decree No. 855/2024 , published on the website of the President of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

Colonel Maksym Holubko was awarded the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytsky, II degree.

The Order“For Courage” of the III degree was awarded to: Ruslan Boyko, Mykyta Holovchenko, Stanislav Rybka; senior soldiers Andriy Volyansky, Vasyl Moshovsky and Ruslan Fedchun; and Chief Sergeant Oleksandr Khmel.

Junior sergeants Mykola Koka and Serhiy Kotenko were posthumously awarded the Order“For Courage”, III class.

The Head of State awarded the medal“For Military Service to Ukraine” to junior sergeants Oleksandr Bizhko, Oleksandr Kochurov and Ruslan Yankovskyi; sergeant Pavlo Horyanskyi; soldiers Volodymyr Kolesnik, Nazar Kuzmak, Volodymyr Lipitskyi, Serhii Panchenko; senior soldiers Serhii Pustilnyk and Vitalii Stratichuk.

The medal“Defender of the Fatherland” \Senior soldier Oleh Vasylenko; soldiers Mykyta Holovko, Artem Chaplynskyi and Yevhen Chudnovskyi; and junior sergeant Oleksandr Mikeshyn were awarded.

As reported, on December 12, Volodymyr Zelensky awarded 282 defenders of Ukraine with state awards.

