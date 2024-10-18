Sweden King, Queen Receive Qatar's Ambassador

Stockholm: HM King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden and HM Queen Silvia received HE Nadia bint Ahmed Al Sheebi, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Kingdom of Sweden, during a reception hosted by HM the King at the Royal Palace. The event was attended by members of the Swedish royal family and high-ranking officials.

