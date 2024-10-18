EVIL CLOWN HAILED AS 'THE BRITISH TERRIFIER' ON THE RAMPAGE IN HELLOWEEN

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Jonathan Sothcott LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As Terrifier 3 continues to dominate the American Box Office, having debuted at number one with an $18 million haul in its opening weekend, British indie Shogun Films is preparing to unleash a sinister clown of it's own in Helloween, which will make its debut at the American in Vegas next month.Written and Directed by Phil Claydon (LVK), Helloween introduces monstrous serial killer Carl Cane (Ronan Summers), incarcerated deep within Moreton Downs Psychiatric Hospital for a decade after a homicidal rampage in his youth. A mystery to his tough doctor Ellen (Jeanine Nerissa Sothcott), Cane is planning a Purge style anarchistic uprising from his cell during the 'killer clown' craze of 2016, communicating with the outside world via a series of enablers in this thrall. When Investigative Journalist John Parker (Michae Paré) begins to realise what his happening, he and Ellen must work together to prevent an all out bloodbath on Halloween.Clearly influenced by 80s classics such as The Nightmare On Elm Street and Phantasm series, Helloween is a boldly original movie which offers a more grounded alternative to the more established killer clown franchises. It also follows the popular trend of strong female leads in genre movies with British actress Jeanine Nerissa Sothcott giving a powerhouse performance as the Doctor who must protect her daughters from Cane's machinations, as well as trying to stop his evil ambitions.“There isn't another British movie like Helloween,” says producer Jonathan Sothcott,“Claydon is an absolutely brilliant filmmaker and has crafted an instant cult classic for the ages. He treats everything like a big Hollywood movie and drew three lead performances out to match that, the stars of this movie are superb. It's a really well crafted picture. This movie is the absolute perfect example of why we set up Shogun Films – to platform great genre filmmakers with bold, original stories to tell. I totally understand the success of the Terrifier movies – they are exceptionally well made – the direction, acting, lighting and music are all first class. In that sense this is absolutely a British Terrifier.”Shogun Films recently began production on its seventh movie in four years, The Secret of Guy Fawkes, and has a packed slate of genre movies including Werewolf Hunt, Midnight Kiss, Active Shooters and Too Long The Night.Helloween is being sold internationally by Film Bridge and is expected to be released worldwide in the first quarter of 2025.

