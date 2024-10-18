Vitkac Announces Launch Of Exclusive Gift Card, Early Access For Loyalty Rewards Members

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Vitkac Luxury Store, the premier destination for luxury and lifestyle goods, is proud to announce the upcoming launch of its new gift card, adding an exciting new dimension to its online and in-store shopping experience. Designed to offer greater flexibility and value, the gift card will allow customers to indulge in the world of high-end fashion or gift the experience to others.Vitkac Loyalty Club Rewards Members will receive exclusive early access to the gift card, along with first-in-line privileges for related discounts and special offers. As part of Vitkac's commitment to rewarding customer loyalty, members will enjoy pre-sale access, personalized discounts, and invitations to VIP events.Expanding the Vitkac Luxury Online Shopping ExperienceSince opening its flagship location in Warsaw, Vitkac has become a global name in luxury retail, attracting discerning customers with its curated selection of the finest fashion, accessories, and lifestyle products. The expansion of Vitkac's online store has further solidified its position as a leader in high-end shopping , combining cutting-edge e-commerce technology with the elegance and personal touch of its physical location.The introduction of the gift card marks a significant new achievement for Vitkac, reinforcing the brand's mission to provide world-class experiences to customers.“The launch of the Vitkac Gift Card is an exciting new chapter for us,” said Mateusz Ciba, General Manager at Vitkac.“It's not just a payment option-it's a gateway to curated luxury, designed for customers who value flexibility, style, and the finer things in life. This initiative reflects our commitment to offering seamless and elegant shopping experiences, both online and in-store.”Unlock Luxury as a Loyalty Rewards MemberVitkac's Loyalty Rewards Program is an exclusive membership designed to offer premium perks to valued customers. Members will be the first to access the new gift card and enjoy special privileges, including:- Exclusive early access to the gift card launch- Pre-sale access and personalized discounts- Invitations to members-only events and experiencesVitkac Luxury Online Shop encourages all customers to join the Loyalty Rewards Program to be at the forefront of the brand's latest offerings.The Vitkac Gift Card will officially launch soon, available for both in-store and online use. Stay tuned for further updates, and sign up for the Vitkac Loyalty Club Rewards Program today to be the first to enjoy this exciting new benefit.About Vitkac Luxury Online ShopFounded by Arkadiusz Likus, Vitkac Luxury Online Shop offers an unmatched array of men's and women's designer bags, shoes, clothing, accessories, and jewelry from 200+ prestigious brands, catering to discerning fashion-conscious clientele. Established in 2011 as an extension of the renowned VITKAC department store in Warsaw, with roots dating back to 1992 as an exclusive fashion brand importer in Poland, VITKAC boasts several luxurious boutiques across the country. Its Warsaw shopping center is the largest in Central and Eastern Europe, showcasing the finest luxury brands. From well-established names like Gucci, Versace, and Balmain to emerging favorites such as Jacquemus, DSquared2, and Rick Owens, Vitkac Luxury Online Shop caters to the discerning tastes of fashion-conscious and high-end clientele.For U.S. Media Inquiries Contact: Atlanta Digital Marketing Agency : InterSearchMediaCelestine Chukumba Ph.D.

