Ukraine Expects Progress On EU Accession Path During Hungary's Presidency Of EU Council

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Deputy Head of the Ukrainian President's Office Ihor Zhovkva emphasized the importance of achieving significant progress on Ukraine's path to joining the European Union during Hungary's presidency of the EU Council.

This was discussed at the meeting of the Deputy Heads of the President's Office Viktor Mykyta and Ihor Zhovkva with the Deputy of Foreign and Foreign Affairs of Hungary, Parliamentary State Secretary Levente Magyar, Ukrinform reports with reference to the Office's press service.

The parties discussed cooperation between Hungarian and Ukrainian regions, as well as the implementation of joint infrastructure and educational projects.

“I thank Hungary for all its support provided to Ukrainian people today. We are interested in strengthening economic relations, in particular transport cooperation. It is also important to note that it is economically beneficial for Ukraine and Hungary to develop border crossing points. We have common plans,” Viktor Mykyta said.

He added that cooperation at the regional level has already proven effective. In particular, thanks to this, kindergartens, schools, maternity homes and sports centers have been built in the de-occupied communities in Kyiv and Zakarpattia regions, and water supply is being restored in the Kherson region.

Zhovkva noted yesterday's participation of Ukraine and Hungary's leaders in the meeting of the European Council in Brussels, where President Zelensky presented the Victory Plan.

The priorities of Ukraine's European integration during the period of Hungary's EU presidency were discussed separately.

“This June, the first intergovernmental conference was held, which marked the beginning of Ukraine's accession negotiations. It is very important that during the Hungarian Presidency, we achieve significant progress on Ukraine's path to the EU,” said Ihor Zhovkva.

Also, during the meeting, the parties agreed on the schedule of contacts between the official representatives from the two countries.

As reported, from July 1, 2024, Hungary took over the presidency of the European Union following Belgium to organize work of the EU Council over the next six months.

Photo: President's Office