Turkey Detains 9 Suspects For Cyber Espionage
10/18/2024 2:45:10 PM
(MENAFN- IANS) Ankara, Oct 19 (IANS) Turkish authorities have detained nine suspects over their alleged links to an international cyber-espionage network.
The suspects reportedly engaged in cyber espionage, selling stolen personal information to buyers, including terrorist organisations, through social media platforms, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a semi-official Anadolu Agency report.
The organised crime groups were believed to be using the stolen data to blackmail citizens, particularly young people and children, the report said.
According to Anadolu, Turkish authorities have shut down 18 websites involved in selling such illegal information.
The arrest operation was led by the intelligence agency in coordination with the Gendarmerie General Command and the National Cyber Incident Response Center, and was conducted under the supervision of the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, the report noted, without specifying the time of the operation.
