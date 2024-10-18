Sybiha Calls On Allies To Up Support For Amid Reports Of North Korea Entering Russia's War

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) for Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha called on the West to strengthen support for Ukraine against the background of Russia engaging North Korea in the war against Ukraine.

The top made the statement via X , Ukrinform reports.

"Russia seriously escalates its aggression by involving DPRK on a war party scale. We require an immediate and strong reaction from the Euro-Atlantic community and the world. The best response is for Ukraine's allies to fully support and implement President Zelensky's Victory Plan," Sybiha wrote.

He called on partners to increase military support for Ukraine, lift restrictions on long-range strikes, intercept Russian missiles and drones over Ukrainian territory, as well as extend invitations to NATO and increase investment in Ukrainian arms production.

The head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry emphasized that North Korea supports Russian aggression against Ukraine by providing Moscow with weapons and personnel. According to him, it is no mercenaries who will be embedded with the Russian army but North Korea's regular units, which Moscow will exploit as cannon fodder.

"The Euro-Atlantic community must wake up to the fact that DPRK invades Europe alongside Russia and act without delay," Sybiha said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, South Korea's spy agency assessed that the DPRK had decided to deploy 12,000 troops to support Russia in its war against Ukraine.

This is about four brigades, including special operations forces.