Canada Condemns Russia's Aggressive Nuclear Rhetoric
Date
10/18/2024 3:07:28 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's reckless nuclear rhetoric is inconsistent with its status as a permanent member of the UN Security Council.
That's according to a comment to Ukrinform from
Clémence Grevey, Global Affairs Canada Spokesperson, on the recent changes to the Russian nuclear doctrine.
"Russia's nuclear rhetoric is reckless and irresponsible. Along with Allies, Canada continues to monitor the situation closely. Russia's rhetoric is also unbecoming of a permanent member of the UN Security Council and a depositary state of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.
Read also:
Ukraine does not create nuclear
weapons but seeks security guarantees from NATO - Zelensky
The ministry called on Russia to "return to full compliance with the New START and to work with the United States on a bilateral arms control framework for global security."
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that "Canada supports Ukraine's right to defend itself."
"Ukraine's actions in exercising its right to self-defense must follow international law," the ministry noted.
Read also:
There is not serious risk now of nuclear escalation by Russia - NATO official
As Ukrinform reported earlier, late September, during a meeting of the Russian Security Council on nuclear deterrence, Vladimir Putin announced clarifications to identifying the conditions for the use of nuclear weapons. These involve the expansion of the category of states and military alliances with respect to which Russia may exercise nuclear deterrence. The list of targets Russia sees as military threats that can be neutralized with the use of nuclear weapons was also supplemented.
MENAFN18102024000193011044ID1108796352
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.