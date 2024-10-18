Bitcoin Exchange Rate Fixed At About 67 Thousand Dollars

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On October 18, the price of fluctuates at about 67.2 thousand dollars. During the day, the leading coin rose in price by 0.5 percent, during the week - by 10.1 percent, Azernews reports.

The (BTC) has fixed at about 67 thousand dollars. On Wednesday evening, October 16, the asset updated its maximum since the end of July, breaking the $ 68.2 thousand mark, after which it gradually adjusted.

According to analysts, the reason for the growth of the first cryptocurrency was a combination of factors such as a large influx of capital into bitcoin spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs), the expectation of a reduction in the key rate in the United States and the election promises of American presidential candidates to support the crypto industry.

The index of fear and greed in the crypto market increased from 39 to 71 points out of 100 in a week. The movement of the indicator indicates that investors' interest in buying crypto assets has increased.

The Ethereum (ETH) exchange rate increased by 0.8 percent over the past day, to $ 2.62 thousand. During the week, the leading altcoin rose in price by 9.2 percent. The total market capitalization of cryptocurrencies fell by 1 percent in 24 hours, to $2.41 trillion. The trading volume in 24 hours amounted to 101 million dollars.

Most of the other cryptocurrencies from the top 10 by capitalization showed a slight increase. Only Toncoin (TON) and Solana (SOL) fell in price - by 0.3 and 0.8 percent. accordingly. The largest increase in XRP (XRP) from Ripple is 3.1 percent.

The update of the local maximum by bitcoin and price spikes for other coins led to massive liquidations of trading positions in the cryptocurrency futures market. This means that traders did not have enough funds to maintain open positions when the market went against their bets. According to the Coinglass service, positions totaling about $ 119 million were liquidated on large crypto exchanges during the day, of which $ 30 million was only for trading pairs with bitcoin.