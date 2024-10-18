Bitcoin Exchange Rate Fixed At About 67 Thousand Dollars
10/18/2024 3:07:40 PM
On October 18, the price of bitcoin fluctuates at about 67.2
thousand dollars. During the day, the leading coin rose in price by
0.5 percent, during the week - by 10.1 percent,
Azernews reports.
The Bitcoin (BTC) exchange rate has fixed at about 67 thousand
dollars. On Wednesday evening, October 16, the asset updated its
maximum since the end of July, breaking the $ 68.2 thousand mark,
after which it gradually adjusted.
According to analysts, the reason for the growth of the first
cryptocurrency was a combination of factors such as a large influx
of capital into bitcoin spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs), the
expectation of a reduction in the key rate in the United States and
the election promises of American presidential candidates to
support the crypto industry.
The index of fear and greed in the crypto market increased from 39
to 71 points out of 100 in a week. The movement of the indicator
indicates that investors' interest in buying crypto assets has
increased.
The Ethereum (ETH) exchange rate increased by 0.8 percent over
the past day, to $ 2.62 thousand. During the week, the leading
altcoin rose in price by 9.2 percent. The total market
capitalization of cryptocurrencies fell by 1 percent in 24 hours,
to $2.41 trillion. The trading volume in 24 hours amounted to 101
million dollars.
Most of the other cryptocurrencies from the top 10 by
capitalization showed a slight increase. Only Toncoin (TON) and
Solana (SOL) fell in price - by 0.3 and 0.8 percent. accordingly.
The largest increase in XRP (XRP) from Ripple is 3.1 percent.
The update of the local maximum by bitcoin and price spikes for
other coins led to massive liquidations of trading positions in the
cryptocurrency futures market. This means that traders did not have
enough funds to maintain open positions when the market went
against their bets. According to the Coinglass service, positions
totaling about $ 119 million were liquidated on large crypto
exchanges during the day, of which $ 30 million was only for
trading pairs with bitcoin.
