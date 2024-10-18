India’S Green Energy Push To Spur Quality Of Life For The World: Piyush Goyal

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 18 (IANS) India's foray into green hydrogen, green ammonia and greater storage sectors will holistically help in combating climate change and reduce the country's bill on oil, lowering trade deficits and the need for forex, Union of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, said on Friday.

Addressing the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) India annual and in the national capital, the minister said sustainability is an area where India has chosen to be a part of the solution and is, now, navigating change faster than before.

"Our effort to adopt a circular economy, move towards electric mobility, produce renewable energy and provide energy to the rest of the world will spur quality of life for India and the world," Minister Goyal told the gathering.

The country's transformational growth in terms of lowest decadal inflation, rapid increase in forex reserves and rapid economic growth has made it a "Trusted Partner of the World", he said.

"The government's efforts to provide basic needs like the infrastructure of roads, power, and digital connectivity are increasingly reaching the last man at the bottom of the pyramid preparing a nation of youth to engage with the future. That is the India of today," the Commerce Minister noted.

The country's progress from being a fragile five economy to being the fifth-largest economy in the world has made it become the preferred investment destination.

"We have built a strong macroeconomic foundation, we have changed the mindset of the nation to think big and we are confident of achieving our dreams going forward if we align ourselves with the vision and mission of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," the minister emphasised.

On 6G, the Commerce Minister said the country is leading the world in the technology and "we hope to deliver and roll out 6G before the rest of the world".