Biden, Macron, Scholz, Starmer Talk Victory Plan, Aid To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The leaders of Germany, France, the UK, and US discussed President Zelensky's Victory Plan and aid to Ukraine at a meeting in Berlin on October 18.

That's according to a report by the German press service released after the meeting that brought together German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, U.S. Presidents Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, and UK Prime Keir Starmer, Ukrinform reports.

"The four leaders condemned Russia's ongoing war of aggression against Ukraine, discussed their plans to provide Ukraine with additional security support, economic and humanitarian aid, including the use of emergency revenues from frozen Russian state-owned assets, as agreed at the G7 summit, discussed the Victory Plan of President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine, and reaffirmed their determination to continue supporting Ukraine in its efforts to ensure a just and lasting peace based on international law, including the United Nations Charter, and respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity," the press release reads.

Zelensky discusses Victory Plan with EU leaders at closed meeting

The heads of state discussed developments in the Middle East, including the impact of the death of Yahya Sinwar, the man responsible for the October 7 terrorist attack, on the return of hostages, ending the war in the Gaza Strip, and ensuring that humanitarian aid reaches the civilian population. In addition, the leaders again condemned the escalation caused by Iran's attack on Israel, and discussed coordinating efforts to hold Iran accountable and prevent further escalation.

The leaders discussed the situation of Lebanon and agreed on the need to work toward the full implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701 and a diplomatic solution that would allow civilians on both sides of the blue line to return home safely.

Zelensky: US, Germany, France and Italy want unity on long-range weapons for Ukraine

As reported, the meeting took place in Scholz's office as part of the visit of U.S. President Joe Biden to Berlin. It was initially set to take place last Saturday before being postponed due to a change in the U.S. leader's schedule over Hurricane Milton preparations.

Photo: @Bundeskanzler