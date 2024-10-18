There Is Much To Learn From PM Modi's Hard Work: Chandrababu Naidu

(MENAFN- IANS) Amaravati, Oct 18 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday said that there is much to learn from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, particularly his persistence and hard work.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president said though Narendra Modi has become the Prime Minister for three consecutive terms, he has already started thinking of the next elections.

Naidu said he was addressing a meeting of TDP MPs, MLAs, MLCs, and other senior leaders at the party headquarters at Mangalagiri.

The TDP leader said after the swearing-in of the Haryana Chief Minister, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) held its meeting in Chandigarh.

"Prime Minister Modi sat in the meeting for five hours. He doesn't need to be there for such a long time but he has already started preparing for the next elections," said Naidu, whose party is a key ally of PM Modi-led NDA government at the Centre.

"PM Modi's hard work and discipline are behind his success, and he always ensures that no leader in the party makes any mistake. He takes decisions keeping in mind only the welfare of the people," the TDP supremo said.

Naidu stated that Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister for the third time because of his persistence and hard work. He told the TDP leaders that the BJP secured victory six times in Gujarat and three times in Haryana.

Naidu further said that the TDP never hankered for power but always strived for the well-being of the nation and the state.

"We played a crucial role in national politics and emerged strong. When the country was in deep crisis, the TDP played a key role in bringing the nation out of the mess," he said.

He asserted that the TDP had played a constructive role in national politics.

"This apart, without seeking any posts in the erstwhile Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, we worked hard for the progress of the nation. The TDP is a party with total credibility and has always strived hard only for the well-being of the nation and the state," the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister said.

Chandrababu Naidu said that since the NDA is in power in both at the Centre and in the state, all efforts should be made to fulfill the aspirations of the people besides maintaining close coordination among the alliance partners.

"For a leader or for a political party, it takes quite a lot of time to get credibility, but it takes just a little time to lose it. Thus, let us all work to fulfill the people's aspirations," he remarked.

The Chief Minister alleged that the previous government completely damaged all the systems and caused destruction to the state.

Asserting that the people are well aware of these facts, he said they gave a historic verdict in favour of the TDP-led NDA in the recent elections.

Recalling the hard time that he passed through in jail, the TDP national president said that Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan met him at a crucial juncture and announced an electoral alliance with the TDP and the BJP too came forward to join hands.

Referring to political re-engineering in the recent elections, he said the NDA gave top priority to Backward Classes (BCs). He claimed the communities that never had any kind of representation in the Assembly were given tickets.

Stressing the need for collective responsibility, he remarked that even if an NDA worker makes any mistake, the blame is passed on to the Chief Minister. "Good or bad, whatever the leaders of alliance partners do, the government will get the credit or the blame for the same," he said.

The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister told the party leaders to explain to people that the coalition government has already implemented some promises like scrapping garbage tax and abolition of Land Titling Act. The government also canceled the 'GO 217' pertaining to fishermen.

Naidu further said the government ordered an inquiry into the liquor scam that took place in the previous regime and brought in a new liquor policy.

"We are providing various kinds of posts to BCs, SCs, and STs as per their population ratio and the free cooking gas cylinders will be supplied from Deepavali. We will certainly extend all the welfare measures by increasing the revenue," the Andhra Pradesh CM added.