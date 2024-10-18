Statement Issued By Jordan Armed Forces - Arab Army
Date
10/18/2024 4:03:10 AM
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Oct. 18 (Petra)-- A military source at the General Command of the Jordan armed forces
- Arab army
(JAF), said that the rumors circulating in the Hebrew media
of Jordanian soldiers
crossing the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan's western border are untrue.
The source stressed the need of getting information from official sources and refraining from spreading false information and rumors while indicating that the JAF is keeping tabs on the events.
