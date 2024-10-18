Statement Issued By Jordan Armed Forces - Arab Army

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 18 (Petra)-- A military source at the General Command of the Jordan - Arab (JAF), said that the rumors circulating in the Hebrew of Jordanian crossing the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan's western border are untrue.The source stressed the need of getting information from official sources and refraining from spreading false information and rumors while indicating that the JAF is keeping tabs on the events.