J&K Govt Announces Jammu Master Plan 2032

“This comprehensive framework prioritises heritage conservation while addressing the pressing needs of urban expansion,” a spokesperson said in a communique.

The revised plan expands the city's planning boundaries dramatically, from 112 sq. km to an impressive 777.84 sq. km, incorporating 351 villages from Jammu and Samba districts. This ambitious expansion will enable“a more extensive and strategic approach to urban development”, allowing for better management of the rapid population growth the region is experiencing.

A central focus of JMP-2032 is sustainable infrastructure development.“The plan aims to revamp essential services such as transportation, water supply, and waste management,” the spokesperson added, introducing significant upgrades like widening existing roads, constructing new bridges, and creating a mixed transportation network. These initiatives will improve mobility and reduce congestion, making daily commutes easier for residents.

Environmental preservation is another key element of the plan. With Jammu's unique geographical features, the administration emphasizes the importance of“conserving natural drainage channels and forests while also implementing measures to protect sensitive ecological areas from unregulated urban sprawl.”

To tackle the growing demand for housing, JMP-2032 proposes new residential areas, including low-cost housing solutions for the urban poor.“This approach aims to create structured urban housing development, addressing the challenges posed by past unregulated expansions and slum proliferation,” the spokesperson highlighted.

Heritage conservation remains a priority, particularly for the old city of Jammu, designated as a“Special Zone” within the plan.“Efforts will focus on regenerating this cultural hub while promoting mixed-use development, ensuring that the city's historical and cultural legacy is preserved for future generations,” the government said.

The plan also envisions enhancing Jammu's connectivity through transit-oriented development, which integrates land use with transportation planning. Proposed upgrades include“expanding the Jammu Tawi railway station, improving air travel facilities with a new terminal at Jammu Airport, and introducing an electric bus system along with a ropeway project to facilitate public transportation.”

The ambitious nature of JMP-2032, especially in terms of infrastructure and housing, underscores the need for significant funding and effective governance.“Public participation and transparency will be vital in aligning the proposed initiatives with the needs of Jammu's rapidly growing population,” the spokesperson concluded. With these comprehensive strategies, the Jammu Master Plan 2032 sets a transformative vision for the future of Jammu, promising“a balanced approach to urban development that honors the region's heritage while fostering sustainable growth”

