Invitation To NATO“Most Important”, Otherwise War“Won't End” - Zelensky's Office Chief

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, emphasized the importance of having Ukraine invited to join as it will help end the war.

Yermak said this during a speech at the European Policy Center in Brussels, Zelensky's press service reports.

"The most important thing is Ukraine's invitation to NATO. This is the number one point. There is a reason for it. Otherwise, the war will not end. At best, it will be paused. does not want Crimea, or Donbas, or Odesa. He wants everything. And no matter who is his successor, the conquest of Ukraine will remain the basic paradigm of Russian statehood," Yermak said.

He noted that Ukraine needs reliable security guarantees and protection against encroachments on sovereignty, because the future of Europe and the world depends on it.

Zelensky: Germany's skepticism about Ukraine in NATO remains, U.S. position closer than before

"Technically, the West is not a belligerent. But actually, it is at war. That is why Ukraine's victory is crucial. The best time to end this war with a just peace was in 2014. The second best time is now," said the head of the President's Office.

Thematic conferences based on each of the 10 points of the Peace Formula will reportedly be completed at the end of October. After that, Ukraine will be ready to hold the second Peace Summit, where a road map will be presented to achieve a just, lasting, and sustainable peace, the President's Office informs.

"Its implementation will depend on our ability to force Russia to comply with international law and the UN Charter. The Victory Plan shows how this can be achieved. Its implementation will create the necessary conditions for implementing the Peace Formula," Yermak said.

Some elements of Ukraine'sPlan should be launched now - Polish expert

As reported, recently, President Volodymyr Zelensky presented Ukraine's Victory Plan at the Verkhovna Rada before heading off to Brussels where he pitched the Plan to EU leaders.