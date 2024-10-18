Tadamon, Fahahil Equalize In 7Th Round Of Zain Tourney
Date
10/18/2024 11:58:12 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Oct 18 (KUNA) -- Tadamon played a draw game, 2-2, against Fahahil in the inauguraton of the seventh round of Zain tournament, on Friday.
Qadsiya will play against Nasr, Salmiya against Kuwait, tomorrow TO complete the matches of the round.
The championship concludes on Sunday with Arabi vis a vis Yarmuk and Kazma encountering Khaitan. (end)
