State Govt To Create Awareness On 'Meghalayan Age' Era: CM Conrad Sangma

Shillong, Oct 18 (IANS) The Meghalaya would plan out initiatives to create awareness on the"Meghalayan Age" era, Chief Conrad Sangma said on Friday.

According to an official statement, the past 4,200 years have been officially classified as the“Meghalayan Age”, marking a distinct period in Earth's history. Researchers pinpoint the onset of this era to a massive drought that ravaged ancient civilisations.

Chief Minister Sangma proposed a range of initiatives to raise awareness, including the production of a documentary that would delve into the scientific explanations behind key geological facts.

“This film would serve as an engaging tool to educate the public about the geological significance of the Meghalayan Age. It is being globally discussed by geologists and it would be apt for the people to learn about it,” he said.

The Chief Minister made the announcement at an interactive programme with beneficiaries of CM – Elevate and Focus, which was held at Shillong and participated virtually by different districts and blocks from across the state.

The intervention was suggested by a social entrepreneur from Mawmluh village, East Khasi Hills.

He said that the“Meghalayan Age” is being globally discussed by geologists and it would be apt for the people to learn about it.

Meanwhile, during the programme, the farmers also raised concerns on market linkage, financial aid as loan, etc.

On the issue related to market linkage, CM Sangma said that the government has been handholding the farmers but there are challenges.

“As a government, we are bringing farmers together and have initiated interventions at all levels, but there are challenges, which we are trying to overcome,” he added.

The Chief Minister mentioned that to help the farmers, and boost agriculture and allied activities, the government has initiated a number of interventions, including establishment of processing units for value added products, and the proposed setting up of over 100 farmer's markets.

“We are trying to ensure that we are able to support farmers and entrepreneurs at different levels. As far as market linkage is concerned, we are providing transportation through 1,917 agri vehicles, setting up processing units, and connecting the farmers to the market,” he added.