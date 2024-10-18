Small Business Building Training In Amsterdam Raises The Profile Of Photo Managers Worldwide

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Photo Managers from seven countries gathered in Amsterdam on October 5, 2024

Business owners from Britain, Switzerland, Italy, Australia, Estonia, the Netherlands and the USA train to organize, protect and share photos across the globe.

WAYNE, PA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Darla DeMorrow, author of The Upbeat, Organized Home Office, conducted the Business Building class in Amsterdam in the Netherlands on October 5. Class participants were all photo managers, focused on helping organize and digitize family photo collections. Attendees learned how to turn individual photo organizing services into irresistible offers and promote those offers to their markets in a structured implementation plan.DeMorrow partnered with Caroline Guntur, a.k.a. the Swedish Organizer , who coaches entrepreneurs and artists worldwide on business and productivity.Business owners attending the training came from Britain, Switzerland, Italy, Australia, Estonia, and the Netherlands. The class was held at Openbare Bibliotheek Amsterdam (OBA), the Amsterdam public library's central location.The growth-oriented small business owners spent the morning with Guntur building an offer suite that includes a range of low-touch and high-touch service solutions to organize photos.In the second half of the day, DeMorrow led participants to develop business stability by creating marketing plans for specific offers within ninety-day calendars. They used the framework of short-tail and long-tail marketing activities to identify how to build stronger client relationships. Participants also practiced becoming their company's expert spokesperson.DeMorrow's company, HeartWork Organizing , based in Wayne, PA, is celebrating twenty years of serving clients in Pennsylvania and across the world with productivity, organizing and design services. The HeartWork Organizing team provides photo organizing for families, organizing and productivity improvement for business leaders, and project-based executive coaching for busy professionals.The Business Building day was part of the annual meetup hosted by the European members of The Photo Managers . Both DeMorrow and Guntur are both Certified Photo Managers and long-time members of The Photo Managers, the industry trade group founded in 2009 to help individuals and businesses organize, preserve, and share their most cherished memories.

Darla DeMorrow

HeartWorkOrg

+1 856-905-3202

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.