Paratus Energy Services Ltd.: Notice Of Record Date - Special General Meeting
Date
10/18/2024 10:09:16 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
HAMILTON, Bermuda, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Paratus energy Services Ltd. (the "Company") advises that a Special General Meeting of the Company will be held on November 5, 2024 ("Meeting") for its shareholders to consider and approve, amongst other items, the appointment of a new director. The record date for voting at the Meeting is set to October 18, 2024. A copy of the Notice including relevant details of the proposals and associated information will be distributed and made available prior to the Meeting.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements according to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
This information was brought to you by Cision
,c4053653
SOURCE Paratus Energy Services Ltd
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN18102024003732001241ID1108795540
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.