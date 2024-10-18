Paratus Energy Services Ltd.: Notice Of Record Date - Special General Meeting

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HAMILTON, Bermuda, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Paratus Services Ltd. (the "Company") advises that a Special General Meeting of the Company will be held on November 5, 2024 ("Meeting") for its to consider and approve, amongst other items, the appointment of a new director. The record date for at the Meeting is set to October 18, 2024. A copy of the Notice including relevant details of the proposals and associated information will be distributed and made available prior to the Meeting.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements according to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision

,c4053653

SOURCE Paratus Energy Services Ltd

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED