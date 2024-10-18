Women Inter-Departmental National: SAI, Railways Advance To Semis
Date
10/18/2024 8:15:07 AM
(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 18 (IANS) The quarter-finals of the 4th Hockey India Senior Women Inter-Departmental National Championship 2024 featured dominant displays and high-energy competition. Top teams battled for a spot in the semi-finals.
In the first match, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) overwhelmed Sashastra Seema Bal with an 8-0 victory. Preeti Dubey and Antim led the charge, each scoring twice, ensuring SAI's smooth entry into the semi-finals.
The second quarter-final was more competitive, with the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) defeating Union bank of India 4-2. Jaspreet Kaur was instrumental in CBDT's win, scoring two crucial goals.
Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) dominated the Central Reserve Police Force in a crushing 11-0 win. Neha, Sangita Kumari, and Vandana Kataria scored two goals each, taking Railways to the semis and increasing their tournament goal tally to 36-the highest so far. Last year's runners-up, RSPB have established themselves as title contenders with their offensive firepower.
IndianOil, the defending champions, comfortably beat Tamil Nadu Police in the final quarter-final, securing their spot in the semi-finals with a clinical all-round performance.
This Sunday, the semi-finals will see SAI take on Railways, while IndianOil faces CBDT. The tournament has gained prominence as a premier platform for women's hockey, attracting attention from key figures in Indian hockey, including newly appointed chief coach Harendra Singh and chief selector M. Somaiyya, who closely observed the quarter-final matches.
MENAFN18102024000231011071ID1108795270
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.