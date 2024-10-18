Women Inter-Departmental National: SAI, Railways Advance To Semis

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 18 (IANS) The quarter-finals of the 4th Hockey India Senior Women Inter-Departmental National Championship 2024 featured dominant displays and high-energy competition. Top teams battled for a spot in the semi-finals.

In the first match, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) overwhelmed Sashastra Seema Bal with an 8-0 victory. Preeti Dubey and Antim led the charge, each scoring twice, ensuring SAI's smooth entry into the semi-finals.

The second quarter-final was more competitive, with the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) defeating Union of India 4-2. Jaspreet Kaur was instrumental in CBDT's win, scoring two crucial goals.

Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) dominated the Central Reserve Police Force in a crushing 11-0 win. Neha, Sangita Kumari, and Vandana Kataria scored two goals each, taking Railways to the semis and increasing their tournament goal tally to 36-the highest so far. Last year's runners-up, RSPB have established themselves as title contenders with their offensive firepower.

IndianOil, the defending champions, comfortably beat Tamil Nadu Police in the final quarter-final, securing their spot in the semi-finals with a clinical all-round performance.

This Sunday, the semi-finals will see SAI take on Railways, while IndianOil faces CBDT. The tournament has gained prominence as a premier platform for women's hockey, attracting attention from key figures in Indian hockey, including newly appointed chief coach Harendra Singh and chief selector M. Somaiyya, who closely observed the quarter-final matches.