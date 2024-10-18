EU Commission Affirms It Will Disburse 3Rd Financial Tranche For UNRWA
10/18/2024 6:58:17 AM
BRUSSELS, Oct 18 (KUNA) -- The European Commission on Friday affirmed its commitment to disburse the third tranche, valued at euro 16 million (USD 18 million), to the UNRWA, The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East.
This batch is complementary to the total allocation of euro 82 million (USD 89 million), specialized by the commission for the relief agency in 2024.
The first tranche, euro 50 million, was disbursed on March 7, 2024, the second, euro 16 million, was delivered on May 31. (end)
