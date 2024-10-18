Insuremytrip.Ca Explains Travel Insurance For Inclement Weather And Natural Disasters: What’S Covered And What’S Not

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As unpredictable weather events become increasingly common, it's important to understand how insurance covers bad weather and natural disasters like hurricanes, floods, earthquakes, snowstorms, and more.

The experts at InsureMyTrip.ca are helping travellers navigate the fine print of weather-related coverage, clarifying what is included in most travel insurance policies and common misconceptions about these protections.

Key Points:

Most travel insurance plans provide coverage for inclement weather such as hurricanes, earthquakes, and snowstorms, but specifics vary by policy.

Coverage requires purchasing insurance before the storm is named or known.

InsureMyTrip helps travellers compare policies for the best weather-related coverage.

What Does“Inclement Weather” and“Natural Disasters” Mean in Travel Insurance?

Many travel insurance policies refer to weather-related incidents as“Inclement Weather” or“Natural Disasters” and those terms are typically defined in the policy to help travellers understand what is, or isn't, covered.

Not all weather-related disruptions are treated equally, and understanding the specifics of coverage is critical when planning a trip during storm-prone seasons.

"Travel insurance offers financial protection when unexpected weather events occur," said Suzanne Morrow, CEO of InsureMyTrip. "However, it's crucial for travellers to thoroughly review their policies to make sure they may be covered for weather-related incidents.

How Weather Coverage Works

When it comes to severe weather, travel insurance may enable travellers to receive reimbursement of pre-paid, non-refundable trip costs if they must cancel or interrupt a trip due to severe weather-related issues covered under the trip cancellation and interruption benefits.

Scenarios that may trigger travel insurance coverage:

Flights are grounded due to a weather event: Many plans may cover a traveller when common carriers - such as airlines and cruise lines - cease service due to weather. The cessation of services must be for a certain number of hours.

A natural disaster a hotel or resort: Many plans may cover a traveller when their hotel, resort, or vacation rental is devastated and made uninhabitable by a storm or natural disaster.

A weather event damaged traveller's home: Many plans may offer coverage when the primary home of a traveller sustains destructive storm damage that renders the home uninhabitable.

Reconsidering a trip: For the flexibility to cancel a trip for reasons other than those listed as "covered reasons" in a policy, a traveller may consider Cancel for Any Reason (CFAR) protection.

*It's important for travellers to review the details of a policy to confirm they are getting the coverage for which they are looking.

Finding Weather-Related Coverage

Most all-inclusive travel insurance policies will provide coverage for trip cancellations , delays, and sometimes emergency evacuations in extreme weather scenarios. However, travellers should be aware that not all policies are created equal. InsureMyTrip makes it easy for customers to compare policies side-by-side, ensuring they choose the best coverage for their specific travel plans and potential weather risks.

