Lima One Capital Extends Partnership With Godocs For Scalable CRE Document Automation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GoDocs , the leader in automated commercial loan document generation, announced today a two-year contract renewal with Lima One Capital , one of the nation's premier lenders for investors. GoDocs provides private lenders and institutions with a cloud-based that automates commercial closing documents, driving efficiency, reducing costs, and enabling the management of lending volume spikes-all while ensuring 50-state compliance.

Since 2023, Lima One has been a key client for GoDocs, and this multi-year contract renewal underscores the ongoing success of the business partnership. Under the renewed contract, GoDocs will continue to provide essential document automation services, nationwide compliance updates, and streamlined workflows to support Lima One's growth strategy.

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Lima One Capital," said Adam Craig , CEO of GoDocs. "This renewal is a testament to the strength of our technology platform and our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional service. By leveraging GoDocs' automated compliance capabilities, Lima One can focus on providing top-tier lending solutions while ensuring legal compliance."

This strategic move highlights Lima One's commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences and optimizing its closing processes to fuel continued growth. The company's desire to scale efficiently while maintaining the highest standards of compliance and document integrity was a driving force behind its partnership with GoDocs. Recognizing the need to outsource 50-state compliance, Lima One sought a partner that could handle nationwide compliance, support its industry-leading closing times, and offer document customization to meet its unique business needs - with the capability to support future offerings.

GoDocs' SaaS automation ensures consistent, compliant closing documents nationwide, reducing errors and minimizing risk for lenders. By leveraging GoDocs, Lima One can access documents in under two minutes, gaining a crucial advantage in a competitive market. With this renewal, GoDocs remains focused on continuing to drive efficiency, working closely with Lima One's IT team to further streamline lending through integrated ordering technology. As the partnership continues, Lima One will continue to benefit from GoDocs' industry-leading software and exceptional customer support.

"The GoDocs platform has been instrumental in elevating our closing processes and supporting our ambitious growth goals," said Abigail Williams, Chief Legal Officer of Lima One. "GoDocs' ability to provide customizable document solutions, combined with their expertise in 50-state compliance, has enabled us to deliver a seamless experience for our borrowers while maintaining industry-leading standards."

About GoDocs

GoDocs

is the leader in loan document automation, transforming the commercial lending process. Its scalable, software-first SaaS platform is powered by specialized, market-driven technology that ensures rapid, responsive updates. Since 1997, GoDocs has delivered the best automation solution for everything from standard to the most complex loans. Designed to scale effortlessly, the GoDocs closing platform is the only solution in the industry with real-time, 50-state compliance automation built-in. Its best-in-class customer support features top legal expertise and experienced closing specialists. Trusted by top banks, credit unions, and private lenders, GoDocs offers a user-friendly experience with 100% onshore support.

About Lima One Capital

Since its inception in 2010, Lima One Capital has been recognized as the nation's premier lender for real estate investors and has funded over $10 billion in business-purpose real estate loans. With a reach across 46 states, Lima One operates as a capital partner for both real estate investors and brokers by financing residential investment strategies including fix and flips, rental, new construction, and multifamily. In 2021, Lima One was acquired by real estate investment trust MFA Financial Inc, ensuring a consistent source of capital and further cementing Lima One as one of the most dependable private lenders in the United States. For more information, visit limaone .

