Dealsby Empowers Local Businesses: Boosting Small Business Growth With Geolocation Technology And Community Engagement

Dealsby is more than a platform for finding great deals; it's a community-centric hub that connects like-minded individuals passionate about smart shopping. This is what differentiates Dealsby from current referral marketing technologies on the market.

"Dealsby is more than just a technology; it's a movement," states Brenton Wright, founder of Dealsby. "It's a comprehensive tech-based referral marketing solution that seamlessly integrates with daily operations. More importantly, it transforms loyal consumers into brand ambassadors, using digital word of mouth to drive exponential small business growth."

Hyperlocal Marketing: Connecting Consumers with Local Deals

Dealsby understands the significance of supporting local businesses and ensuring consumers have access to the best deals in their neighborhoods. Through hyperlocal marketing, Dealsby tailors its technology to the unique preferences and needs of the small business community. Consumers can easily discover enticing discounts, rewards, and perks from nearby businesses, promoting local commerce and building thriving communities.

Geolocation Technology: Personalized Savings at Your Fingertips

At the heart of Dealsby's innovation is its advanced geolocation technology. By pinpointing consumers' shared locations, Dealsby can deliver personalized referral reward offers that are relevant and timely. Whether you're looking for a discount at a local restaurant, a special offer at a nearby boutique, or a great realtor in your area, Dealsby ensures that savings opportunities are always within reach.

"Our use of geolocation technology allows us to bring the best referral rewards directly to our subscribers, making it incredibly easy for them to save money while supporting local businesses and reducing their carbon footprint," said Wright. "It's about creating a seamless and personalized shopping experience that benefits both consumers and small business communities across the U.S."

Community-Centric Approach: Building a Network of Savvy Shoppers

By joining Dealsby, users become part of a geolocation-based network of "Tech Savvy Consumers" who regularly digitally share referral rewards and recommendations. This collaborative environment, facilitated through SMS, email, and social media, encourages users to support each other and discover new ways to save money. Being able to see a big, beautiful map of great local small businesses all around you and their referral rewards offers is what makes Dealsby unique and so value-added.

Key Features of

Dealsby



Exclusive Local Deals: Dealsby will initially host categories like restaurants, retail, and professional services, bringing the best local deals to its subscribers. This hyperlocal focus ensures significant savings while supporting the community.

Personalized Recommendations: Advanced geolocation technology provides tailored referral recommendations based on user preferences and location, ensuring timely and relevant offers.

User-Friendly Interface: Dealsby's intuitive design makes it easy for users to find, share, and redeem referral rewards with just a few clicks. Community Engagement: Dealsby fosters a vibrant community of savings enthusiasts who share their experiences and insights, helping users make the most of their shopping experience and discover new ways to save.

Looking to the Future

As Dealsby continues to grow, the company remains committed to expanding its offerings and enhancing the user experience. Future plans include introducing features like geographic expansion (Dealsby will initially launch in the State of Georgia), influencer marketing integration, community initiatives, AI-generated campaign recommendations, and expanded partnerships with additional industry categories inclusion beyond the initial local restaurants, retailers, and professional service providers categories.

"Our vision for Dealsby is to continuously innovate and provide our users with the best possible shopping and savings experience while supporting small businesses nationwide," said Wright. "By focusing on hyperlocal marketing, community-centric engagement, and leveraging geolocation technology, we're able to deliver unmatched value and convenience to our users. The future of shopping and supporting small businesses is here, and we're proud to lead the way with Dealsby."

About

Dealsby

Dealsby is a pioneering SaaS Marketing Technology Solution dedicated to making community-focused shopping accessible and environmentally friendly. By leveraging hyperlocal marketing, geolocation technology, and a community-centric approach, Dealsby empowers consumers to make informed purchasing decisions and maximize their savings opportunities while minimizing their carbon footprint. Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Dealsby is committed to revolutionizing the shopping experience for consumers and supporting small businesses, one referral at a time. Dealsby is available on both web and app-based platforms.

Contact Information

For media inquiries, please contact:



Dealsby Media Relations

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (404) 595-3206, (888) 487-1873 Website:

SOURCE Dealsby

