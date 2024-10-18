13 February 2025: Capital Markets Day And Presentation Of The Results For The 2024 Financial Year
13 February 2025: Capital Markets Day and Presentation of the Results for the 2024 financial Year
Commerzbank will host a Capital Markets Day on 13 February 2025 in Frankfurt concurrent with the presentation of its results for the 2024 financial year. Events are planned for analysts, investors as well as journalists.
Following the appointment of Bettina Orlopp as new CEO on 1 October 2024, the Board of Managing Directors of Commerzbank has initiated a process to review and update its mid- and long-term strategy and financial targets. This underpins Commerzbank's commitment and determination to drive growth and profitability of the business and create sustainable long-term value for its shareholders and other stakeholders. The strategy will be presented on the Capital Markets Day.
