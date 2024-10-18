13 February 2025: Capital Markets Day and Presentation of the Results for the 2024 financial Year

EQS-News: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Capital Markets Day

13 February 2025: Capital Markets Day and Presentation of the Results for the 2024 Year

18.10.2024 / 12:05 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Commerzbank will host a Capital Markets Day on 13 February 2025 in Frankfurt concurrent with the presentation of its results for the 2024 financial year. Events are planned for analysts, investors as well as journalists. Following the appointment of Bettina Orlopp as new CEO on 1 October 2024, the Board of Managing Directors of Commerzbank has initiated a process to review and update its mid- and long-term strategy and financial targets. This underpins Commerzbank's commitment and determination to drive growth and profitability of the business and create sustainable long-term value for its shareholders and other stakeholders. The strategy will be presented on the Capital Markets Day.

Press contact

Philipp Encz

+49 69 9353-26851

Silvana Herold

+49 69 9353-45680 Investor's contact

Ansgar Herkert

+49 69 9353-47706

Michael Klein

+49 69 9353-47703





18.10.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Kaiserstraße 16 60311 Frankfurt am Main Germany Phone: +49 (069) 136 20 Fax: - E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE000CBK1001 WKN: CBK100 Indices: DAX, CDAX, HDAX, PRIMEALL Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 2011585



End of News EQS News Service