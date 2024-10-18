(MENAFN- Frost & Sullivan) AKATI Sekurity Earns Frost & Sullivan's 2024 Asia-Pacific Competitive Strategy Leadership Award for Its Rapid Expansion and Strong Presence in the APAC Digital Forensics Services Market

AKATI Sekurity delivers outstanding security solutions across key industries and regions and is constantly forging strategic partnerships to enhance its offerings.

San Antonio, TX - 7th June, 2024 - Frost & Sullivan recently analyzed the Global digital forensics services and, based on its findings, recognizes AKATI Sekurity with the 2024 Asia-Pacific Competitive Strategy Leadership Award. AKATI Sekurity is a leading Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) company that offers threat intelligence and computer forensics services to clients in the financial, healthcare, retail, industrial, IT, government, telecommunications, and transportation.

AKATI Sekurity has established a solid presence in the large enterprise segment by providing comprehensive digital forensics services and continuously improving its vast portfolio. This strategy enabled the company's rapid growth and significantly strengthened its reputation. AKATI Sekurity's reputation is also backed by accolades such as the 15th position in the MSSP Alert's Top 250 MSSP rankings for 2023 and the Channel Futures' Security MSP of the Year 2023, MSP 501 award.

AKATI Sekurity's Black Hawk Security Operations Centre provides managed security services across five pillars – Identify, Protect, Detect, Respond, and Recover. Managed security services include 24*7*365 security monitoring, brand protection & dark-web monitoring, intel-led penetration testing and red teaming (Adversarial Attack Simulation Exercise (AASE)), endpoint Managed Detection and Response (MDR), cybersecurity maturity assessment, threat hunting, next-generation EDR, digital forensic and incident response (DFIR), and crisis communication. In addition, the company has recently started to offer threat exposure management services.

“AKATI Sekurity's team is based in Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, and Mexico. In 2024, the company is expanding its operations to India, Canada, and the United States. The company has over 500 customers across five continents,” said Swetha Krishnamoorthi, industry principal for cybersecurity at Frost & Sullivan.

“AKATI Sekurity provides the full spectrum of forensic investigation services, including digital evidence recovery, data acquisition and imaging, network forensics, mobile forensics, cloud forensics, and malware analysis. In addition to forensic investigations, AKATI Sekurity offers technical and expert witness testimony to customers that are going through legal proceedings,” noted Krishnamoorthi.

To further support its customers during and after forensic investigations, AKATI offers customized reports, providing a high-level summary for senior management, a technical follow-up for the IT team, and a specific report for the legal team. The company ensures all stakeholders have the information to address the breach effectively. As a result, AKATI's innovative ethos, customer-centric approach, and aggressive expansion strategy have allowed it to grow steadily and position itself as a leader in the digital forensics services market.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has leveraged competitive intelligence to successfully execute a strategy that results in stronger market share, competitive brand positioning, and customer satisfaction.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global sectors for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

