Qatari Shooter Rashid Al Athba Wins Fourth Place In World Cup Shooting Championship In India

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatari shooter Rashid Saleh Al Athba won fourth place Thursday at the conclusion of the Shooting Championship for pistol, rifle and shotgun (men - women) which was held in the Indian capital, New Delhi, for 5 consecutive days with the participation of a large number of champion shooters from different countries of the world who won colored medals last season.

The Qatari delegation to the championship was headed by Ahmed Al Kuwari, Head of the Shotgun Department at the Qatar Shooting and Archery Federation, and included shooter Rashid Saleh Al Athba and shooter Reem Al Sharshani.

The Qatari team shooters participated in the skeet competition, where Rashid Saleh Al Athba came in second place in the final qualifiers for the men's individual skeet competition with a world record of 124/125.

In the final round, Al Athba won fourth place after an exceptional performance and strong competition with world champions, while Italian Cassandro Tamaro won first place, his compatriot Gabriele Rosati came in second, and Indian Naruka Jeet Singh came in third.

The Qatari shooting team recently won 7 colored medals in the Asian Cup for Shooting Clay, which was held in Kazakhstan, with a silver and 3 bronze medals in the skeet competition, and a silver and two bronze medals in the trap competition.

