Blackstone Plans To List Major Investments As Market Conditions Improve

Jonathan Gray, the company's president, believes the recent rally in global stock markets , driven by the sector, signals a likely return of investor interest in initial public offerings (IPOs).



Gray told the Times that discussions about going public have moved from theoretical to practical, focusing on timing. This applies to Blackstone's largest investments, which are more suitable for stock listings than smaller companies.



Blackstone's recent investments include the American health supplies company Medline Industries, Merlin Entertainments (owner of Legoland), and the payroll software group UKG.



The firm also has a $70 billion data center portfolio and made a bet on distribution centers before the pandemic, which has since skyrocketed in value.





Market Conditions and IPO Activity

Global stock markets have risen 18% this year, according to the MSCI World index. However, the decline in IPO activity due to interest rate hikes in 2022 and 2023 has impacted Blackstone's overall profits.



In the first nine months of 2024, the group earned only $1.4 billion in realized performance fees, one of its most closely watched metrics.



This figure grew 4% compared to the same period last year but fell short of the $7.7 billion earned in the same period of 2022.



The $77.6 billion raised by IPOs worldwide in the first nine months of 2024 represents a 23% drop from the same period last year, according to EY Consulting. This is less than a quarter of the record volumes seen in 2021.

Blackstone's Financial Performance

Despite slower asset sales impacting profits, Blackstone has accelerated its trading pace, investing $34 billion in the most recent quarter, the highest amount in over two years.



The firm also attracted $41 billion in new capital from investors, raising its fee-generating assets to a new record.



Blackstone generated $1.2 billion in fee-based earnings, slightly exceeding analyst forecasts. The company's shares ended up 6.7%, giving it a new record market value of $207 billion.

Future Outlook

CEO Stephen Schwarzman stated that Blackstone is enjoying a "broad acceleration." The group's growth has been fueled by its credit and insurance businesses, which received $21 billion in new investor commitments.



These businesses now exceed $350 billion, making them Blackstone's largest business line. Gray added that redemptions from Breit, Blackstone's closely watched real estate fund, have drastically decreased and that it is poised to return to growth.



Investors have withdrawn more than $15 billion in cash from Breit since December 2022. As market conditions improve and IPO activity increases, Blackstone is poised to capitalize on new opportunities and sustain its growth.

