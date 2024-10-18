Gushu Fire Station By Zhong Zhong, Ma Yue And Zhong Botao Wins Bronze In A' Architecture Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Gushu

Innovative Fire Station Design Recognized for Excellence in Architecture, Building and Structure Design Category

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of architecture design, has announced Gushu Fire Station by Zhong Zhong, Ma Yue and Zhong Botao as the Bronze winner in the Architecture, Building and Structure Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of the Gushu Fire Station design within the architecture industry, positioning it as a notable example of innovative and functional design.The Gushu Fire Station design stands out for its relevance to current trends and needs within the architecture industry. By adopting a standardized and centralized layout, the design effectively addresses the challenges of limited plot area and surrounding industrial buildings. The incorporation of green design elements, such as a rooftop orchard and concave green areas for rainwater management, aligns with the growing emphasis on sustainability in architectural practices.The award-winning design showcases a range of unique features that contribute to its functionality and aesthetic appeal. The uniform column network and standardized floor heights optimize the use of space, while the compact layout ensures efficient operations. The design employs materials contrast, block insertion, and folding panel combinations to create an integrated and visually striking building form. Additionally, elements such as facade openings, elevated floors, sky gardens, and grilles are strategically used to adapt to the local climate conditions.This recognition from the A' Design Award serves as a motivation for the design team to continue pushing the boundaries of innovation in future projects. The Gushu Fire Station design has the potential to inspire further exploration of standardized and sustainable design approaches within the architecture industry. By setting a new benchmark for fire station design, this project may influence industry standards and practices in the years to come.Chief designer: Zhong ZhongDesign team: Zhong Zhong, Ma Yue, Zhong Botao, Zhang Yidi, Zhong Haihuan, Yao Yuan, Meng Meili, Wei Xianqiong, Li He, Hou Jian, Wang Hongyue, Guo Hao, Liu Zhongping, Wang Weifang, Liu Mu, Tang JinInterested parties may learn more about the Gushu Fire Station design and its creators at:About Zhong Zhong, Ma Yue and Zhong BotaoThe Institute of Architecture Design & Research of Shenzhen University, founded in 1984, is a comprehensive class-A design firm based in China. With a focus on architectural design, urban planning, interior & exterior decoration, and landscape design, the institute has completed projects in ten large and medium-sized cities nationwide. Leveraging the educational and research resources of Shenzhen University, the institute has created influential works such as Shenzhen Press Tower, Shenzhen Social Welfare Center, and Futian Underground Transportation Hub.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes designs that demonstrate a high level of creativity, practicality, and professional execution. Winning designs are acknowledged for their potential to positively influence industry standards by effectively blending form and function. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel, evaluating entries based on criteria such as innovative use of space, structural integrity, aesthetic appeal, environmental impact, functional efficiency, material selection, technological integration, social relevance, cultural sensitivity, and economic viability.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition organized annually since 2008. Open to entries from all countries and industries, the award aims to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society. Through a rigorous evaluation process involving a world-class jury of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics, the A' Design Award celebrates remarkable achievements and showcases pioneering designs on a global stage. By honoring creative minds and promoting the principles of good design, the award seeks to drive inspiration and advancement, ultimately contributing to the creation of a better world. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at

