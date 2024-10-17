Voltas Participates In World Of Ice-Cream Expo 2024 At Noida

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, October 17 2024: Voltas Limited, India's No. 1 AC & Refrigeration company, from the house of Tata's, announced its participation in the recent edition of World Ice-Cream 2024 will be showcasing its cutting-edge, efficient Commercial Refrigeration products at World of Ice-Cream Expo 2024.



The highly anticipated event, organized by the Small Scale Ice Cream Manufacturers Association of India (SSICMAI), is taking place from October 17th to 19th, 2024. This premier event will spotlight the evolving landscape of the Indian ice cream and will bring together industry experts, prominent ice cream manufacturers, and machinery suppliers from across the nation, creating an unparalleled platform for small traders to elevate their businesses and navigate the booming market. As the industry is expected to continue its upward trajectory, the expo aims to harness this potential by showcasing innovative products, technologies, and practices that will pave the way for new business opportunities and employment prospects.



Speaking on the participation at the event, Mr. Pradeep Bakshi, Managing Director & CEO of Voltas Ltd, said,“We are delighted to be the Lead Sponsors of this exhibition and participating at World of Ice-Cream Expo 2024. We will be launching one of our new convertible chest freezer tomorrow in the exhibition, which will be an industry first. This new convertible chest freezer is manufactured at our Waghodia plantand has a storage volume of 345 litres. This will be a 5 star rated model with seamless cabinet which comes with a single joint for better durability.” He added,“Our commercial refrigeration products are amongst the most trusted products used by prominent players operating in the category and is trusted for its superior quality. Through this expo, we aim to have fruitful conversations and grow our business while engaging with new as well as existing customers from the industry. We are committed to strengthen our relationship with partners across India and will use this as a platform.”



With a strong focus on innovation, quality, energy efficiency and sustainability, Voltas is committed to develop more products, boost its market presence further and penetrate across geographies while being at the forefront of technological advancements in the Commercial Refrigeration category. The wide range of Voltas' Commercial Refrigeration products are showcased at Stall No. 18, Hall B, International Trade Expo Centre Limited, at Noida from October 17th to 19th 2024.



About Voltas Limited:



Voltas Limited is a premier air conditioning and engineering solutions provider and a projects specialist. Founded in India in 1954, Voltas Limited is part of the Tata Group, and in addition to Room Air Conditioners, Voltas also has Air Coolers, Air Purifiers, Water Dispensers, Water Coolers, Commercial Refrigeration and Commercial Air Conditioning products in its portfolio. Voltas is one of the leading companies within the Tata group and is the undisputed market leader in room air conditioners in India, with a footprint of over 25,000+ customer touchpoints. Voltas has also launched a wide range of Voltas Beko Home Appliances products, through its JV in India, in equal partnership with Arçelik.



