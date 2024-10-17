Qatar, UAE Education Ministers Discuss Bilateral Cooperation

Minister of Education and Higher Education H E Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi, yesterday received of Education of United Arab Emirates (UAE) H E Sarah bint Yousef Al Amiri in a meeting held at the Ministry's headquarters in Doha. The meeting discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in the fields of education, stressing the importance of exchanging educational experiences and expertise between the two countries.

